IBAO Announces 2021 Sponsors

TORONTO, ON/APR. 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is proud to announce its 2021 annual sponsors. These organizations support IBAO’s efforts by partnering on key initiatives and providing funding to bolster the association’s capabilities.

“The pandemic has tested our industry and created a host of issues never before seen,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson. “Through our relationships with our sponsors we’ve been able to collaborate on finding solutions to problems as they arise, to the benefit of consumers and brokers. The pandemic isn’t over yet and there will be knock–on effects for years to come, which is why we’re so glad to have strong ties with these organizations and their ongoing support.”

A notable change in IBAO’s sponsor lineup is CAA Insurance who’ve gone from a Silver–level sponsor to the highest level of sponsorship—Magenta.

“Our relationship with the IBAO and the brokers they represent has never been more important,” said Matthew Turack, Group President, CAA Insurance. “Brokers have done so much for consumers during this time and that’s why we felt it was important to further invest in this channel.”

In recent years, IBAO has used sponsorship funding to rollout a series of bold initiatives that benefit the broker channel and industry as a whole including reimagining broker education from the ground up, advocating to government on behalf of consumers, recruiting young talent to the industry and highlighting the value brokers provide their clients.

“The past year might have shifted some of the specifics of what the association is working on, but our priority remains the same: doing what’s best for consumers,” said IBAO President Joseph Carnevale. “By supporting the IBAO our sponsors are empowering us to accomplish the big things that individual brokerages can’t achieve on their own—and this year has required a lot of big solutions. Thank you to all our sponsors for supporting Ontario brokers and consumers.”

2021 IBAO SPONSORS

MAGENTA

Benefits Coordinators Inc.

CAA Insurance

Economical Insurance

Gallagher

Intact Insurance

Travelers Canada

Wawanesa Insurance

PLATINUM

RSA Canada

GOLD

Gore Mutual

Unica Insurance

SILVER

BMO Bank of Montreal

Echelon Insurance

Pembridge Insurance Company

SGI Canada

BRONZE

The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group

Insurance Bureau of Canada

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

