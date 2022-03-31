IBAO Announces 2022 Sponsors

March 31, 2022 by The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO)
TORONTO, ON, MARCH 31, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is proud to announce its 2022 annual sponsors. Organizations support IBAO initiatives and partner on industry solutions that benefit the broker channel, Ontario consumers and the industry at large.
“Sponsor support allows us to achieve our members’ priorities,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson. “This year we’re focused on delivering key education, proactive advocacy, a consumer awareness campaign and opportunities to come together as a channel. We welcome this year’s sponsors and commend their commitment to broker distribution.”
This year, Major Group—IBAO Member Life & Health Group Insurance provider—joined as a Magenta sponsor, Echelon Insurance increased their sponsorship level to Gold, The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group increased their sponsorship level to Silver, the Centre for the Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO) joined as a Bronze sponsor and Canadian Underwriter has come on board as Media sponsor.
“An investment in the strength of Ontario Brokers is an investment in Ontario’s insurance industry,” said IBAO President Joseph Carnevale. “By supporting the IBAO, our sponsors are empowering us to achieve what individual brokerages may not be able to accomplish on their own. Collectively we can ensure the broker network remains vibrant—we look forward to working with our business partners throughout 2022 and beyond.”
2022 IBAO SPONSORS
MAGENTA
CAA Insurance
Economical Insurance
Gallagher
Intact Insurance
Major Group
Travelers Canada
Wawanesa Insurance
GOLD
Echelon Insurance
Gore Mutual
Unica Insurance
SILVER
BMO Bank of Montreal
The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group
Pembridge Insurance Company
SGI Canada
BRONZE
Centre for the Study of Insurance Operations
Insurance Bureau of Canada
MEDIA
Canadian Underwriter
The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 15,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.
