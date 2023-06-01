IBAO Announces 2023 President

June 1, 2023 by The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO)
TORONTO, ON, JUNE 1, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) welcomes Suzanne Pountney as its 2023 President. She was officially inducted during the association’s AGM & Virtual Spring Summit April 18th.
Suzanne is the Commercial Lines Manager at Ontario West Insurance Brokers in London. She’s been on IBAO’s Board of Directors since Fall 2019 and has served on the London Insurance Brokers Association’s Board of Directors for twelve years including three terms as President. Suzanne has played a vital role in IBAO’s DEI Committee, acting as Chair since its inception in 2020 to create a culture of belonging within the association, its membership and the broader insurance community.
“There are many challenges on the horizon,” said Pountney. “Auto reform, talent acquisition and retention, regulatory changes, increased M&A, new ownership structures—IBAO advocates on behalf of Ontario Brokers with great success, which leads to better outcomes for Ontario consumers. I’m proud to represent the IBAO and its 16,000 members across Ontario.”
“We are beyond pleased to have Suzanne serving as our new President,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson. “She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion to the role. We’re glad to have her leading our Board of Directors throughout the coming year.”
Suzanne is the first new IBAO President since 2020. Her appointment resumes the regular cycle of one-year presidential terms that was placed on hold due to the pandemic. She succeeds Joseph Carnevale and will act as President from April 2023–April 2024.
IBAO’s 2023 Board of Directors
President & Director—Suzanne Pountney, Ontario West Insurance Brokers
Chair & Director—Joseph Carnevale, Gallagher
North Western & North Eastern Director—Dan Ayotte, PAIB Insurance
Director—Dario Battista, isure
Central West Director—Shara Bierman, Tradition Mutual Insurance Company
Director—Pamela Derksen, NFP Canada
Eastern Ontario Director—Brian Erwin, McDougall Insurance
Toronto/York/Peel Director—Sam Jazayeri, PrimeService Insurance
Central East Director—Greg Kruk, Sentinel Risk Insurance Group
-30-
The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 16,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.
For more information visit:
ibao.org
twitter.com/ibaontario
facebook.com/ibaontario
linkedin.com/company/ibaontario
For interview opportunities contact:
Norah Black
VP, Marketing & Communications
nblack@ibao.on.ca
416.488.7422