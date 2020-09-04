IBAO Launches First Ever Virtual Convention

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 4, 2020/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) opened registration for their Annual Convention—one of the largest insurance events in Canada—which will be held virtually for the first time this October 21–22.

“Our Convention is an important event for us, for our membership and for the insurance industry,” said IBAO President Joseph Carnevale. “Despite the circumstances, we’ll be delivering a familiar version of our annual Convention to both brokers and industry professionals. One of the best things we can do during these challenging times is come together—this year it will be online.”

To encourage as much participation as possible, registration has been simplified and made more accessible in the hopes of broadening the event’s demographic. This year registration grants full access, allowing attendees to decide on the day of the event which sessions they’d like to attend based on their professional commitments and personal schedules. Participation will be monitored through the platform to grant accreditation as appropriate.

IBAO Members can purchase all-access passes for only $25, with 100% of proceeds supporting the Breakfast Club of Canada—a charitable organization working to alleviate childhood food insecurity that has worsened in light of the pandemic. Helping children reach their full potential as they move back towards a normal way of life is critical to the success of communities across the province.

Non-Members and industry professionals can purchase event passes for $199, with $25 from each registration supporting IBAO’s fundraising efforts.

“Ontario Brokers have always been involved in their communities, supporting local businesses and organizations, but this year we’ve seen that commitment and generosity grow,” said Carnevale. “It’s important for our association to try to match that act of giving back—to our members, to the industry and to impactful organizations like the Breakfast Club of Canada.”

The two-day Convention will feature familiar events like the Members’ Meeting, CEO Panel, Insurer Town Halls, Tradeshow and guest speakers on key industry topics and trends. This year’s CEO Panel, moderated by IBAO CEO Colin Simpson, will feature Rowan Saunders, President & CEO of Economical Insurance, Louis Gagnon, President of Intact Insurance, Heather Masterson, President & CEO of Travelers Canada and Carol Jardine, President of Canadian P&C Operations at Wawanesa.

“There’s a lot of change and uncertainty in the market right now. We want to give our members the opportunity to interact with their colleagues and hear directly from insurers about their plans,” said Simpson. “Leveraging industry cooperation and the support of our valued sponsors, we’ll continue to support consumers through this unprecedented time.”

Details and registration can be found at events.ibao.org/virtual-convention.