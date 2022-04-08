IBAO LAUNCHES NEW CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTING THE BENEFITS OF USING AN INSURANCE BROKER

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 8, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) has launched a digital campaign to drive awareness of the benefits of using the broker channel and educate the public on why they should use a broker when they need insurance. It highlights how complicated insurance can be, how many company and policy options are available today and how working with a broker can remove the complexity of searching for the right coverage.

“Brokers deliver both a curated interaction and end-product, creating recommendations that fit your lifestyle and needs, while saving you time and money. It’s an experience that can’t be matched,” said Norah Black, VP, Marketing & Communications, IBAO. “Our Rest Insured campaign is a direct reflection of that experience.”

The campaign plays on the idea that we all need more time, whether to relax, or to focus on what matters most—family, a personal passion or small business. With Ontario Brokers you can Rest Insured that you’re properly covered with a broker’s expertise, access to multiple markets and deep roster of relationships. Key messages emphasize a broker’s role in finding consumers the right policy, guiding them through the claims process and making sure their small business is protected.

“We’ve developed a brand that resonates with consumers by communicating in a practical, attention-grabbing way,” says Black. “The creative platform we’ve built conveys the message that no matter what your insurance needs, you can relax because you’re in good hands working with a broker.”

Promotions include three commercials airing on Connected TV on channels including A&E, The Food Network, ESPN and CNN, display advertising and a social media campaign on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The campaign launched March 30th and will run for 12 weeks. It was created in collaboration with Art & Science in Toronto. Commercials were produced by The Deli (formerly HeydSaffer) and directed by Sammy Ray Welch.

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 15,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

