IBAO Partners with Canadian Association of Black Insurance Professionals

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 8, 2021 /insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is proud to announce its partnership with the Canadian Association of Black Insurance Professionals (CABIP)—a recently launched organization advocating for the representation, inclusion and advancement of Black professionals within the insurance industry.

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) has become a key priority for IBAO,” said Brett Boadway, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re seeking out opportunities to leverage our platform to boost the voices of visible minorities within the broker channel. We’re honoured to be partnering with CABIP, supporting their mission and helping to provide a more equitable future within the insurance industry.”

IBAO will be promoting CABIP initiatives including advocacy, mentorship, education and networking to its membership of over 14,000 licensed insurance brokers. This includes an introduction to CABIP at its upcoming Virtual Convention October 20–21.

“We’re excited to partner with IBAO through the launch of our association and into the future,” said Sheldon Williams, Chair and Co-founder. “Their strong membership and communication channels will help spread our message of inclusivity and support our mission to bridge the opportunity gap for Black professionals within the Canadian insurance industry.”

To learn more, join CABIP at their Launch Event November 1st or visit their website, Instagram or LinkedIn.

