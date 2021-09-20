IBAO Pushes Virtual Events Forward

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is bringing back their Virtual Convention October 20–21. The event combines the successful elements from last year’s inaugural virtual event and introduces new features to deliver a fresh experience for the industry.

“One of IBAO’s biggest mandates is to bring insurance brokers, carriers and industry partners together,” said Norah Black, VP, Marketing & Communications, IBAO. “We’ve hosted a number of virtual events this year—with every event we learn how to bring more in-person energy to the virtual experience.”

This year’s Convention is a hybrid delivery with several events broadcast live from a studio space. Comedian James Cunningham will be hosting the two-day event including:

A keynote by marketing guru and author Seth Godin

Sessions on broker technology, the future of the workplace, a business case for diversity, equity and inclusion and an economic update

A highly anticipated CEO Panel featuring CAA Insurance, Intact Insurance, Travelers Canada and Wawanesa Insurance

Townhalls from key carriers delivered in a small group format for interaction and engagement

Learning Labs from industry partners delivering micro content on a variety of topics

Amazing lunchtime entertainment

“An important reason we come together every year at Convention is our Members’ Meeting,” said IBAO President Joseph Carnevale. “While we want to provide opportunities for connection and education, this is a key opportunity to stand in front of our membership, share recent developments within the insurance industry and gather feedback on IBAO’s direction. This year we have an important vote on IBAO’s governance structure we’re seeking member input on.”

IBAO’s Convention is open to members, non-members and industry partners from across Canada. It’s a RIBO accredited event, discounted for IBAO Members with bulk pricing available. Fifty dollars from each registration supports the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund—an organization forging a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

For more information visit ibao.org/virtual-convention.

