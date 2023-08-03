IBAO Releases New Foundational eLearning Course on the Ontario Auto Product

The first course of a new line of education—IBAO Fundamentals—that guides brokers into new and familiar areas of insurance from the ground up.

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 3, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) has released a new eLearning course, Auto Foundations: SABS for Personal and Commercial Lines Brokers. The two-part course covers technical content, risk management and client considerations through a modern, learner-centric experience.

“This Statutory Accident Benefits (SABS) course is foundational, meaning individuals can come into it with minimal experience on the topic—ideal for brokers who have recently obtained their RIBO Level 1 License and are working with Personal Lines clients,” said Kevin O’Hare, Education Manager & Lead Instructional Designer. “It covers the transition to more complicated Commercial Lines clients. By the end of the course, brokers will be better positioned to educate their clients and have confidence offering optional benefits for Ontario Auto insurance.”

The course is structured in two sections, with workbooks to track key take-aways, assessments to test knowledge and printable summary pages for retention.

The first section—delivered by Jo Anne Mitchell, CIP, from Effective Training & Communications Plus—dives into technical personal lines content, explaining how each Ontario Auto benefit works, its limits, and considerations brokers should be thinking about. It includes details on the frequency of injuries and the medical recovery efforts needed to return consumers to pre-collision health. The second section, delivered by Wayne Briggs, a National Commercial Automobile Manager for over 30 years, explains the commercial implications and considerations of SABS, risk management, and the differences between personal and commercial SABS.

“This is the first of our new IBAO Foundations series, which will become a bigger part of IBAO’s educational offerings going forward. Foundational learning is what’s needed to educate the next generation of up-and-coming brokers,” said Brett Boadway, COO. “The value proposition of an insurance broker is that of an advisor and expert resource for insurance consumers. Comprehensive training like this enables new brokers to perform in this technical, functional domain of their role. I’d like to see brokers make these courses a required component of their onboarding training for newly licensed individuals.”

IBAO will be releasing a second Ontario Auto course this fall focusing on DCPD and the OPCF 49.

The SABS Foundations course is accredited for four Technical Hours and is available on IBAO’s website.

– 30 –

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

For more information visit:

ibao.org

instagram.com/ibaontario

facebook.com/ibaontario

linkedin.com/company/ibaontario

For interview opportunities contact:

Norah Black

VP, Marketing & Communications

nblack@ibao.on.ca

416.488.7422 x128