IBAO Releases On-Demand Licensing Course

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 27, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) recently released an on-demand version of Broker Launchpad, its RIBO Level 1 Licensing course. This is the latest expansion of its revamped licensing program—IBAO initially overhauled the course in 2020 to offer a modern learning experience to those joining the broker channel.

“Transitioning to a hybrid classroom was a crucial first step given the challenges the pandemic posed to our courses,” said IBAO Chief Operating Officer Brett Boadway. “We’ve taken it a step further, offering an on-demand version of our licensing program—future brokers can learn anytime, anywhere, at their own pace.”

With IBAO’s recent move to online exams for its national designation program, CAIB—Canadian Accredited Insurance Broker—and RIBO exams including Level 1 and 2 Licensing, transitioning its most popular and essential course to an on–demand offering was a logical next step.

“It’s become increasingly important for our members to bring on new talent, moving newly licensed brokers to the front lines,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson. “The ease and flexibility of this course is a true benefit to IBAO Members and non-members alike.”

The course is fully accessible, working with all screen readers and featuring closed captioning. Students can take advantage of the course’s contemporary design including eBooks and digital support materials. It uses clear language and excludes industry jargon to focus on its demographic of those entering the industry for the first time.

“A key priority for IBAO is making our education more accessible to brokers and future brokers across the province,” said Boadway. “This on-demand licensing course can be completed remotely. Following the course, students can take their exam online through IBAO. We hope this flexibility drives increased talent to Ontario’s broker channel.”

