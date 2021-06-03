IBAO to Host First Virtual Young Brokers Conference

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 3, 2021/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is bringing back its popular Young Broker Conference as a virtual experience. The June 17th event offers insight, inspiration, professional development and networking opportunities to the next generation. While the event is targeted to brokers 40 and under and those who’ve worked in the channel five years or less, all industry professionals are welcome to attend.

The focus this year is on the most pressing issues brokers face today—dealing with the hard market, working in an online world and protecting mental health.

“We’re hosting market availability discussions within personal and commercial lines, leadership panels and trending topic sessions that hit all the key areas brokers need to stay up-to-date,” says IBAO President Joseph Carnevale. “We want to equip young brokers with a new toolset they can put into practice the next day. As a managing partner at my own brokerage, these are skills I’d want staff to have.”

The conference features an interactive keynote from Mike Leon, President of Brand Heroes, on developing a leadership brand that leverages storytelling to sell belief—a vital component to succeed in today’s marketplace.

“This event is a great way to show your team they’re valued and appreciated,” says Marketing & Communications Director Norah Black. “It’s been a tough year full of routine—so in addition to professional development, we’ve planned an exciting lineup for attendees. We’ve partnered with Travelers Canada on a virtual comedy show featuring Graham Chittenden and Andrew Packer, we’ve planned a live concert by Juno nominated singer-songwriter AHI, we’ve created a Charity Challenge and we’ll be announcing giveaways throughout the event.”

IBAO Members receive reduced pricing on registration, with group discounts for three or more brokers. The conference is RIBO accredited, and registration closes June 14th. More info here.

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

For more information visit:

ibao.org

twitter.com/ibaontario

facebook.com/ibaontario

linkedin.com/company/ibaontario

For interview opportunities contact:

Norah Black

Director, Marketing & Communications

nblack@ibao.on.ca

416.488.7422 x128