IBAO’s Awards of Excellence Recognize the Best in the Broker Channel

TORONTO, ON, JULY 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is bringing back their popular Awards of Excellence for 2021. The awards celebrate broker achievement across six revamped categories.

“Every year we make adjustments to our Awards of Excellence program,” said Marketing & Communications Director Norah Black. “We want to recognize brokers and positive developments within the channel by highlighting different aspects of what makes insurance brokers so important.”

Last year, instead of giving out several awards to one winner, one award was given to 25 brokers who demonstrated exemplary community leadership throughout that initial pandemic year. This year, Community Leader returns as a regular award alongside the other categories.

New this year, Diversity Leader recognizes a broker who’s moved the bar on equity, diversity and inclusion at their brokerage or within the broker community.

Formerly Young Broker of the Year, Future Leader recognizes an exceptional up-and-coming broker who has either been licensed for less than five years or is 40 years old or younger.

Introduced in 2019, Innovation of the Year recognizes a particular innovation within the broker channel. This category is open to any brokerage, broker, group of brokers, insurance company, insurance professional or industry partner/vendor who’s advanced Ontario’s broker channel in some way.

Finally, two awards will be given out for Brokerage of the Year, now divided by gross written premium—one under $7.5 million in premium volume and one over $7.5 million.

“Brokers have come a long way this past year and a half and we’re very excited to hear their journeys and celebrate what everyone’s accomplished,” said Black. “Ontario’s broker channel has a lot to be proud of.”

Winners will be featured in The Ontario Broker magazine, a charitable donation will be made on their behalf to a charity of their choice and they’ll receive press and promotion throughout 2022. Those who’d like to apply can visit ibao.org/awards for full details.

Catch this year’s Awards of Excellence during IBAO’s Virtual Convention October 20–21.

– 30 –

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

