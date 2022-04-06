Imperial PFS Canada Announces Partnership with CAMGA

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 6, 2022/insPRESS/ – Imperial PFS Canada, a leading provider of payment solutions for the insurance industry, and CAMGA, the Canadian Association of Managing General Agents, has announced today an exclusive partnership that will help benefit the Canadian MGA market.

Imperial PFS Canada’s industry-leading technology helps to simplify the collection of premiums and gives insureds the ability to afford the best coverage possible for their needs. Their advanced payment solutions help MGAs/Carriers work smarter and provide a better customer experience for their customers. Meanwhile, CAMGA brings with them their nationwide MGA partners and members and provides their partners with high standards of products and services, education and training.

“CAMGA is pleased to welcome the support of Imperial PFS Canada as a Gold Sponsor. They are a Trusted Partner to MGAs in Canada and support the efforts of a more structured and professional sector for delegated underwriting. Premium financing is an added value to the exceptional service provided by CAMGA member MGAs to their clients with flexible payment options. MGAs provide solutions to the commercial insurance marketplace, and the products Imperial PFS Canada offers are another example of this.” – Steve Masnyk, Managing Director, CAMGA

MGAs and Carriers are looking to offer competitive policies and payment plans without increasing their workload. Imperial PFS Canada and CAMGA’s partnership will offer a platform of education and accessibility for MGAs and Carriers to learn about and use the most innovative and tech-forward products in the industry, simplifying the collection of premiums.

“We offer some of the leading solutions for MGAs and Carriers nationwide. Our goal is to continue providing unique solutions to give time back to our customers, reducing workloads and increasing their potential for attracting new business. We’re proud to be the leading payment solutions provider for the largest MGAs and Carriers in Canada.” – Sumeet Sharma, Senior Vice President, Imperial PFS Canada

About Imperial PFS Canada

Imperial PFS Canada has helped Brokers, Carriers and MGA’s across Canada grow by providing them with turnkey and custom financing programs to offer their customers. Our payment programs and market leading quoting systems allow companies to be more competitive, increase revenues and reduce operating costs by seamlessly integrating payment solutions into their businesses.

Our parent company, Imperial PFS®, was founded in 1977 and uses state-of-the-art technology and legendary Customer service to lead the way in the premium finance and payments industry. With more than 500 Associates at 30 locations across the United States and Canada, we bring the strength of an international company reinforced by local relationships and service. Visit ipfs.com or download our app IPFS Connect® for more information.

To find out more about Imperial PFS Canada visit ipfscanada.com

About CAMGA

CAMGA is the national trade association representing p&c MGA’s and is dedicated to shaping the landscape of delegated underwriting in Canada.

Established in 2017, CAMGA is intent on serving the interests of its members before the federal and provincial governments, insurance regulators, as well as the retail brokerage and insurer sectors.

CAMGA wholeheartedly represents its members and the Canadian MGA market, and will strive to be considered as the leader and voice of the wholesale and MGA insurance industry in Canada.

To find out more about CAMGA visit camga.ca