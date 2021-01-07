Important Announcement regarding the 2021 National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC)

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – The NICC Advisory Committee has moved the 2021 NICC from its original September dates to November 14-16, 2021 at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver.

With the announcement of COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon and the news from the Canadian government, the expectation is that most of the population will be vaccinated by late summer or September. The committee felt that the November dates put the Canadian insurance industry’s most important annual event in a safer zone for all concerned.

“We enter 2021 with a mix of worry and hope but, given the information available to us at this time, we are cautiously optimistic that after long last our industry will be able to reconvene, reconnect, rejoice, raise a glass and, yes, get down to business on the pressing issues facing us and the Canadians that we serve”, said MSA CEO, Joel Baker. He added: “Over the next few months, the NICC Committee will work on the agenda for what may very well be remembered as the most meaningful industry gathering in our careers.”

The NICC would like to take this opportunity to thank the esteemed Advisory Committee, speakers, moderators and sponsors. Please be safe and resilient in the days, weeks and months ahead as we emerge from the pandemic.

2021 NICC Advisory Committee Members

Joel Baker

President & CEO, MSA Research Peter Braid

CEO, Insurance Brokers Assoc. of Canada Raymond Chun

President & CEO, TD Insurance Don Forgeron

President & CEO, IBC Peter Hohman

President & CEO, Insurance Institute of Canada Claus-Ulrich Kroll

President & CEO, Munich Reinsurance Company of Canada Gale Lockbaum

President & COO, Arch Insurance Group Jonathan Stephenson

Managing Director, Guy Carpenter Jason Storah

President & CEO, Aviva Canada Kyle Winston

President, CRU Group Matt Wolfe

President, Reinsurance Solutions, Aon Canada

About the National Insurance Conference of Canada

Founded in 2007, the National Insurance Conference of Canada is the Canadian P&C industry’s pre-eminent conference and leadership forum. Designed for insurance and reinsurance company executives, brokers, regulators, risk managers and industry partners, this executive-level conference addresses many of the diverse and complex issues facing leaders in the Canadian P&C insurance industry. Details can be found at www.niccanada.com.

For more information, contact:

Laura Viau

Vice President, Administration and Events

MSA Research

laura.viau@msaresearch.com

416-368-9001