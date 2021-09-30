Improve your cash flow with FIRST Canada at the RIMS Canada 2021 Virtual Conference

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 /insPRESS/ – Partner for success with FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in payments solutions, to improve your cash flow. Learn how you can help your clients reinvest their working capital back into their business at the RIMS Canada 2021 Virtual Conference.

FIRST Canada’s industry-leading payment solutions also allow your clients to: Expand their borrowing capacity

Consolidate multiple payments into one convenient payment plan

Lock in their interest rate for the term

Pay off payment plans in full without penalty

FIRST Canada is pleased to continue its support of RIMS Canada as a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at the RIMS Canada 2021 Virtual Conference, taking place Tuesday, October 5, and Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Speak to Dave Caringi, chief sales officer; Tas Kurji, vice president, industry relations and strategic partnerships; Michael Khouri, associate vice president, national accounts; and Michael Byrne, senior relationship manager, at their virtual booth and discover how a partnership with FIRST Canada can revolutionize your client payment experience by improving their cash flow with easy monthly payment plans from FIRST Canada.

Enter to Win:

Visit the FIRST Canada booth to be entered for your chance to win a Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth ® speaker.

When:

Tuesday, October 5, and Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date with all the RIMS Canada excitement.

They look forward to seeing you there, virtually.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with approximately $46 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

David Caringi

Chief Sales Officer

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

david.caringi@firstinsurancefunding.ca