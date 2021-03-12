In Remembrance of Tom MacIntyre

MISSISSAUGA, ON, MAR. 12, 2021/insPRESS/ – It is with great sadness that we announce the news of Tom MacIntyre’s passing.

“For those of you who did not have the good fortune of knowing Tom, he was an extraordinary fire investigator – second to none. With great humility, he would try to hide his exceptional intelligence with humour, but he didn’t fool anyone. If ever you heard someone laugh out loud in the office, you knew they were chatting with Tom Mac. I always knew clients loved him, but his celebrity status became truly apparent at tradeshows. Our booths would be surrounded by a huge crowd of adjusters and lawyers just wanting to hang out with Tom. It was a tremendous honour to be his friend and colleague. He will be missed dearly by the Origin and Cause family, and by the insurance industry. Rest in peace our dear friend.”