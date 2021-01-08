INNOTECH Claims Working Group Presents CSIOnet and eDocs as Chosen Solution

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – CSIO’s INNOTECH Claims Working Group is pleased to announce that it has chosen CSIOnet and the CSIO eDocs Standard to facilitate the claims notification solution. Utilizing CSIOnet and building on the success of eDocs, the INNOTECH Claims Working Group has endorsed expanding eDocs to provide claims notifications to brokers. Used by over 2,200 brokerages and all major insurers, their broad industry adoption made these solutions the obvious choice.

The claims notification solution is being built to remove unnecessary steps and friction surrounding a client’s claims status inquiry. The current process requires a broker to contact the insurer to gain information for a client’s questions about their claim status, which takes up valuable time and presents a cumbersome customer service experience. By expanding eDocs to include claims notifications, brokers will have that information accessible in their BMS, clearly labeled and attached to their client’s file. This solution provides a universal and consistent approach to support brokers in servicing claims inquiries directly from their BMS.

The INNOTECH Claims Working Group, comprised of subject matter experts from a cross-section of brokers, insurers and service providers, as well as the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC), determined the most common scenarios and the claims updates most significant for the broker to assist the client. Insurers and BMS vendors can now begin to implement the solution.

“CSIO has shown how collaboration with insurers, brokers, and vendors can streamline pertinent information in a concise and logical manner,” says Rose Cavaliere, Operations Manager at Dawson & Keenan Insurance Ltd. “Having a solution that allows accurate, up-to-date claims status information to be accessed by a broker from their BMS is a celebrated step forward in the insurer-broker partnership and enhanced customer service.”

“Insurers and brokers are part of a synergistic relationship in supporting the client,” says Mark Evans, Director Claims Digital at RSA Canada who leads a team that participated in the working group. “By leveraging CSIO eDocs, a highly adopted solution, to share claims notifications, brokers will have critical data readily available to them in their BMS supporting a positive customer journey.”

Insurers and service providers interested in implementing the solution or reviewing the lists of claims scenarios can visit the INNOTECH website to learn more.

