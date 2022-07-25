Insurance Industry Comes Together to ‘Move and Be Moved’ at 2022 Relay for Life Event

TORONTO, ON, JULY 25, 2022/insPRESS/ – Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) chapters gathered coast-to-coast to show their support for the Canadian Cancer Society’s (CCS) signature event, Relay For Life. Funds raised at the event go directly towards funding ground-breaking cancer research and providing a national support system, so no one has to cope with a cancer diagnosis alone.

As WICC marks its 14-year anniversary as a partner with Relay For Life, the efforts of the insurance industry once again proved overwhelmingly powerful. WICC is proud of our industry’s community and willingness to fight for a great cause – time and time again. This year, WICC is proud to have raised over $200,000 for CCS’s signature event. What a fantastic accomplishment!

At Relay For Life Toronto, WICC and community participants took turns making their way around the path at Garrison Park to raise funds for those affected by cancer. This year’s in-person event incorporated time-honoured signature components, including an opening ceremony with inspiring testimonials and a first lap to honour Participants of Hope, followed by a Luminary Ceremony to honour and remember loved ones.

“After a challenging couple of years, I’m excited to finally be able to safely gather in-person once again. It is inspiring to see WICC and the insurance community come together and show our support for CCS and Relay For Life.” said Shari Dodsworth, WICC Relay for Life Co-Chair and SVP Sales & Distribution, Ontario, Atlantic and Western Region, Northbridge. “I am in awe of the dedication, support and funds raised by WICC and our industry partners. Thank you to everyone who participated!”

Relay For Life may be over, but it’s not too late to show your support. CCS will be accepting Relay For Life donations here until August 31. Thank you to everyone who participated at Relay For Life and to CCS for supporting communities, celebrating survivors and remembering those lost to cancer.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support those affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish healthy public policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today, and to change the future of cancer forever.

