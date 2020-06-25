Insurance industry shows community is bigger than cancer!

JUNE 25, 2020/insPRESS/ – June 13, about 4,200 Canadians joined in the first-ever virtual Relay at Home. To replace its outdoor Relay for Life event, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) created an inspiring, engaging and joyous two-hour live streamed event, one not soon to be forgotten. The event raised $4.38 million.

As Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) marks its 12-year anniversary as a partner with Relay for Life, the efforts of the insurance industry once again proved overwhelmingly powerful. WICC is proud of our industry’s community and willingness to fight for a great cause – time and time again. During these unprecedented times, WICC raised $193,728. What a fantastic accomplishment!

“I am so inspired to see how quickly the insurance community rallied with WICC and came together to support CCS and the Relay at Home event.” said Shari Dodsworth, WICC Relay for Life Co-Chair and SVP, Sales & Distribution, Northbridge. “It is truly incredible to see the dedication, support and funds raised in such a short amount of time. Thank you to everyone who participated.”

Relay At Home may be over, but it’s not too late to show your support. CCS will be accepting Relay at Home donations here until August 13. Thank you to everyone who joined Relay at Home and to CCS for supporting communities, celebrating survivors and remembering those lost to cancer.