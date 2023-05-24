Insurance Industry’s Record-Breaking Gala Raises Over $360,000 In Support of Seriously Ill Children

“A Royal Affair” themed fundraising event in Toronto breaks records as the insurance community

united in support of Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada.

TORONTO, ON, MAY 24, 2023/insPRESS/ – On the evening of Saturday, May 6, 2023, at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, the insurance industry broke fundraising records for the second year in a row as they attended the 29th Annual Starlight Insurance Gala in support of Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada. Hosted by television personality, Anwar Knight, the event raised $361,550 to support Starlight Canada’s in-and-out of hospital programming for families with seriously ill children.

Guests of the event showed their support through bidding on over 160 Silent Auction items and testing their luck in two raffles with incredible grand prizes, largely donated by the Air Canada Foundation. In the theme of “A Royal Affair”, a bagpiper and a town crier opened the evening of celebration, and guests carried a touch of royalty around with them in the form of Lion Plushies.

Amidst the celebration, 7-year-old Starlight child, Jessica, took the stage with her older sister, Hailey, to share her ongoing battle with short bowel syndrome and intestinal failure. Moved by their story, guests stood up to grant Wishes for children just like Jessica, where a record-breaking 71 Wishes were donated by industry attendees.

“Witnessing insurance professionals come together for a night of camaraderie in support of seriously ill children is truly inspiring,” said Starlight Canada’s Chief Executive Officer, Brian Bringolf, who accepted the cheque presented by the Starlight Insurance Campaign Committee that evening. “This record-breaking night will help thousands of Starlight children. We could not be more grateful for the ongoing support of the industry and attendees who continue to exceed expectations.”

Helping break these records were committed President’s Club Sponsors – Aviva, BFL CANADA, CAA Insurance Company, CNA Canada, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Gallagher, HSB Canada, Intact Insurance, Larrek Investigations, Navacord and Travelers Canada.

The Starlight Insurance Committee is set to continue their year-round efforts with a Starlight Insurance Golf Day on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Lebovic Golf Club to raise even more funds for sick children.

About Starlight Insurance Campaign

In 1994, the Toronto Society of Fellows had a vision — to unite the insurance community with compassion and commitment to fulfill the dreams and wishes of seriously ill and hospitalized children. In our first 28 years, we have donated more than $5.4 million to Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, fulfilled more than 1,450 wishes, placed 136 Fun Centers in pediatric wards across Ontario, and brought thousands of smiles to the faces of seriously ill and hospitalized children. More information can be found at starlightinsurancecampaign.org.