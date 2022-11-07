Insure Property Owners in Volatile Market Conditions with CHES

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 7, 2022/insPRESS/ – Every business sector, including Real Estate, has its share of risks and challenges due to the pandemic in last few years. The ripples of which are still felt. Real estate sector in particular has been thrown into disarray; from the increased rental vacancies to subsequent price drops, Property Owners have been suffering due to the volatile market conditions. Above all, the crisis has given criminals an opportunity to profit from the increased uncertainty. Reports suggest, theft is on the rise in turn costing businesses millions.

In this time of uncertainty, Brokers can assist their clients in staying protected against financial losses with CHES’ 5 Star Property Insurance.

“CHES Special Risk’s experienced underwriting arrangements provide Commercial Insurance Policies that are highly customized to Property Owner’s needs. Whether brokers have clients with vacant properties or own properties that are prone to theft; CHES has an insurance solution to suit all needs.”, says Gary Hirst, CEO and President, CHES Special Risk.

“Our coverage provides comprehensive protection against the loss or damage of buildings, contents, stock, and other assets caused by break-ins or natural calamities as well as the risk associated with General Liability. We can provide coverage for vacant property in 3 and 6 month terms. CHES is also subscription market, we are able to consider subscribing along with other MGA’s and standard market Insurers.”, added Hirst.

