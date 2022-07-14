InsureLine announces hiring of Michael Bennett as VP Underwriting Operations

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, JULY 14, 2022/insPRESS/ – InsureLine is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Bennett as Vice President, Underwriting Operations effective July 11, 2022.

Michael is a 25-year veteran of the general insurance industry and has worked with regional, national and multi-national insurance brokerages and Managing General Agencies in executive positions. He most recently served as Vice President for a national MGA serving brokerages across Canada. Michael is a proven insurance industry operations and sales leader who brings a passion for providing service, leadership, and creative solutions.

Michael will oversee the operations of InsureLine Solutions, an MGA dedicated exclusively to InsureLine offices and franchisees across Canada. In addition, Michael will be assisting with Commercial Lines operations for the entire group.

“I am very excited to join InsureLine,” says Bennett. “InsureLine has a unique business model dedicated to keeping the independent insurance broker distribution channel alive and thriving – and that aligns with my passion for this industry. To be able to work with Aly and the InsureLine team to build InsureLine Solutions is a tremendous opportunity and I look forward to helping current and future franchisees strengthen their operations, and gain access to new and innovative products.”

“We launched our captive MGA, InsureLine Solutions Inc., in the fall of last year and have been looking for someone to help us build out that offering”, noted Aly Kanji, President and CEO of InsureLine. “We are extremely grateful to have Michael join the InsureLine team. Michael’s extensive experience and expertise will provide opportunity for InsureLine to expand our value proposition for our franchise partners and their policy holders.”

InsureLine launched its MGA late in 2021 to better serve its franchisees with unique product offerings. Clearly it was the right move; in the first half of 2022 InsureLine Solutions has already placed more than $10 million in volume through its MGA. InsureLine is an insurance brokerage franchise that enables independent insurance brokerages to retain 100% ownership in their business while providing the scale necessary to compete in today’s marketplace by providing franchisees with the tools, technology, market capacity, and marketing support to be successful.

