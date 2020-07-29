Insurers need to pivot to accommodate the new normal, says RSA Chief Information Officer

TORONTO, ON/JULY 29, 2020/insPRESS/ – “Insurers’ digital agendas need to accommodate new market conditions, consumer behaviours, and partner opportunities and expectations with the focus on being prepared for the future rather than trying to predict it,” said John Elliott, CIO and SVP at RSA Canada, during a July 28 CSIO webinar on ‘Pivoting a Digital Roadmap in the New Normal.’

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that insurers leverage existing tools,” said Elliott. “During these unprecedented times, insurance, like any other industry, has had to rethink traditional ways of doing things. It is evident that in order to adapt, it will be critical for the industry to lean into digital tools, like CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance.”

In addition to leading RSA’s digital strategy, Elliott has over 20 years of experience leading international technology teams in insurance and financial services, and is a member of the CSIO Board of Directors. His talk focused on how Covid-19 accelerated RSA’s paperless strategy, including ensuring customers can easily interact with the company, supporting its employees in working remotely, as well as supporting brokers with digital tools.

“I found the conversation regarding state-of-the-art analytics, work from home safeguards and BMS upgrades and security to be very valuable,” said Lisa Matteo, Commercial Account Manager with Reuter & Reilly Insurance Brokers. “It was fascinating to hear how ransomware attacks are targeting the insurance industry, and I was impressed with how RSA is educating employees to recognize phishing scams through random simulated attacks.” Hundreds of insurance professionals attended the event, demonstrating there is a strong interest in understanding how the industry is shifting strategies in light of recent global events.

As part of its mandate to advance the adoption of technology in the broker channel, CSIO offers accredited webinars and eLearning courses led by industry leaders and experts to help insurance brokers understand digital trends and how to leverage digital tools to better serve their customers. The webinar will be available as an on-demand eLearning course in the coming weeks. So far in 2020, over 2,800 insurance professionals have participated in CISO webinars and courses. To learn more, go to CSIO.com/eLearning.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

