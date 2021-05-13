Insuring Heritage Buildings in Canada – new Risk Bulletin released by Ecclesiastical

TORONTO, ON, MAY 13, 2021/insPRESS/ – We know that planning for the future of a strong, vibrant community requires knowledge of the past and an understanding of what we value in the present. Existing buildings, structures and landscapes often define a community’s unique identity, give it a distinctive character and a sense of place. To help guide change, it is important to identify and protect the places in the community that have cultural heritage value.

While many heritage buildings in Canada continue to serve their communities as originally intended – for example, government buildings, churches, museums – many others have been repurposed. Today, a great number of heritage buildings have been transformed as schools, art galleries, theatres, hotels, shops, and other commercial ventures.

Ecclesiastical’s risk control team has produced a new risk bulletin – Insuring Heritage Buildings in Canada. This bulletin will answer some commonly asked questions about insurance and heritage buildings.

For more information on this, and to see other bulletins, go to ecclesiastical.ca

