InsurTech North Conference Relaunch Announcement – September 28, 2023, Le Centre Sheraton Montréal

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 10, 2023/insPRESS/ – MSA Research is pleased to advise that InsurTech North (ITN) is being relaunched and will run at Le Centre Montréal in the afternoon of September 28, 2023. ITN will begin immediately after the conclusion of the 2023 National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) which runs in the same location from September 26-28.

All NICC registrants will be able to attend ITN seamlessly at no extra charge. There will also be an option to register only for the ITN portion at www.insurtechnorth.com once registration opens later in the spring.

InsurTech North is a forum for digital leaders, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists in the property and casualty (P&C) and life/health insurance space.

Be in the room as conference speakers discuss the Canadian InsurTech landscape, trends in consolidation and financing, where the next tranche of innovation will come from and much more.

ITN will also bring back two invaluable features, namely the Wolfpack Pitch Event and the Speed Dating Marketplace.

ITN 2023 will conclude with a networking social, courtesy of Luge Capital.

“We are working with our amazing advisory committee to finalize the agenda which will be released very soon,” said Joel Baker, MSA Research CEO.

“Data and AI are so central to shaping the future of insurance beyond digital transformation, and it’s my pleasure to kick off ITN covering these topics. This is the only InsurTech event that has the top innovators and all the incumbents under one roof”, said Sue Britton, Co-Founder of Fathom4sight Inc.

“At Insurtech Canada we are excited to be joining InsurTech North on this re-launch event in collaboration with the NICC. This is the premiere insurance event in Canada where thought leaders gather to create and collaborate, as we imagine together what the future of insurance will look like in Canada and abroad. The mission of ITN aligns nicely with the mission of InsurTech Canada and we know this event will help propel the industry forward as we pursue the next phase of evolution in insurance.” Added John Harvey, Founder of InsurTech Canada.

The agenda and format of InsurTech North is shaped by the visionary advisory committee of leaders including:

Jan Arp , Founding Managing Partner, Holt Accelerator

, Founding Managing Partner, Holt Accelerator Joel Baker, President & CEO MSA Research

President & CEO MSA Research Sue Britton , Co-Founder, Fathom4sight Inc.

, Co-Founder, Fathom4sight Inc. John Harvey, Founder InsurTech Canada

Founder InsurTech Canada Laviva Mazhar , Investment Associate, Luge Capital

, Investment Associate, Luge Capital David Nault, Co-Founder and General Partner, Luge Capital

“This event will unite under one roof large incumbents and young innovative InsurTech companies. We’re excited to see these two worlds meet in Montreal, Canada, for a day of stimulating discussions around innovation, funding, and of course pitches from some of the most promising InsurTech startups in the market”. David Nault, General Partner at Luge Capital.

Visit www.insurtechnorth.com to obtain more information.

InsurTech North 2023 runs in Montréal, September 28, 2023.

About InsurTech North

InsurTech North provides participants an essential opportunity to connect with forward-thinking experts including insurance company executives, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, incubators, regulators and advisors. The program is designed to drive insurance technology innovation, opportunity and learning to assist decision makers in the life/health and P&C industries. Visit www.insurtechnorth.com to obtain more information.

About MSA Research

Market Security Analysis & (MSA) Research Inc. is a Canadian-owned, independent and impartial analytical research firm focused on the Canadian insurance industry.

Founded in 2003, MSA is the dominant provider of financial information relating to Canadian insurers. Its mission is to provide Canada’s insurance professionals with comprehensive financial information, analytical tools and rigorous research on a consistent basis.

MSA reports and software are currently used by more than 95% of Canadian insurers, reinsurers, reinsurance brokers and commercial brokers, all broker associations, all major audit/actuarial firms, equity research and investment banking shops, regulators, governments, third-party administrators, academics, and others.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact:

Olajumoke Awotungase

olajumoke.awotungase@msaresearch.com

(416) 368-9001