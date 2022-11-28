Introducing Jordan Abrams, dedicated Relationship Manager, Alberta South

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 28, 2022/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in payment solutions, is pleased to introduce Jordan Abrams as a dedicated relationship manager in the region of Alberta South.

The FIRST Canada sales team is committed to providing exceptional service to their broker partners. Jordan joins the growing team in Western Canada and brings extensive experience in the insurance and financial services industry. Based in Calgary, Jordan has a passion for building business relationships and supporting the broker channel, which makes her a welcomed addition to the FIRST Canada team and a valuable resource for your brokerage.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to connect with the broker partners in this region. ,” said Jordan. “ I look forward to collaborating with you to find the best payment solutions for your brokerage and help enhance your client payment experience.” – Jordan Abrams



Jordan will be supported by your current dedicated sales and support team of Aisha Dinek, Territory Manager; and Amber Bowtell, Account Manager.

“We are pleased to have Jordan join us as the dedicated Relationship Manager in the Alberta South region to help support our broker partners,” said Chief Sales Officer David Caringi. “Jordan’s extensive knowledge of insurance and payments will be a great benefit to our valued broker partners in this region.”

FIRST Canada is pleased to announce the addition of this knowledgeable team member and further their investment and commitment to our valued broker partners. The entire team is looking forward to continuing to help you profitably grow your business.

View contact sheet for Alberta South

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $52 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

David Caringi

Chief Sales Officer

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

david.caringi@firstinsurancefunding.ca

416 859 2522