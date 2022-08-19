FIRST Canada introduces Kathy Walters, dedicated Relationship Manager, Atlantic Provinces

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in payment solutions, is pleased to introduce Kathy Walters as a dedicated relationship manager in the Atlantic Provinces.



The FIRST Canada sales team is expanding once again to further service their broker partners. Kathy joins the growing team in Eastern Canada and brings extensive experience in premium finance, insurance, and finance management. Based in Nova Scotia, Kathy is fluent in English and French and adopts a broker-centric approach, which makes her a welcomed addition to the FIRST Canada team and a valuable resource for your brokerage.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work for a leading innovator in the industry,” said Kathy. “Being from the Maritimes myself and with extensive experience in the finance industry, I’m excited to provide enhanced payment solutions to our valued brokers to help elevate their client experience.”

Kathy will be supported by your current dedicated sales and support team of Khansa Mokaddem and Arnaud Chailloux and Regional President, Eric Bissonnette.

“We are pleased to add a dedicated Relationship Manager in the Atlantic to help support our growth and further our ability to support our broker partners,” said Chief Sales Officer David Caringi. “Kathy’s previous experience and ability to build strong working relationships will be a great benefit to our broker partners.”

FIRST Canada is pleased to announce the addition of this knowledgeable team member and further their investment and commitment to our valued broker partners. The entire team is looking forward to continuing to help you profitably grow your business.

View Contact Sheet

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

David Caringi

Chief Sales Officer

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

david.caringi@firstinsurancefunding.ca

416 859 2522