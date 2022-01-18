It’s a Wrap – Ecclesiastical’s A Season of Giving campaign supports 37 charities

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 18, 2022/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance, through the Community Impact Grant, launched its A Season of Giving campaign in December. Ecclesiastical awarded funds to 37 Canadian charities to help these organizations deliver their vital work.

As a component of the 2021 Community Impact Grant program grants were awarded to registered charitable organizations across Canada that make a positive and sustained impact on the community, by benefiting youth, vulnerable and under-represented people or by supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs.

The charities that received funds are:

Archdiocese of Halifax Yarmouth (Emergency Shelters Project), Halifax, NS

Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, Vancouver, BC

Caring & Sharing / Angel Tree Food Bank, Enfield, NS

Centre 105, Cornwall, ON

Chestermere Regional Foodbank, Chestermere, AB

Chilliwack Community Services, Chilliwack, BC

Chilliwack Hospital Foundation, Chilliwack, BC

Community Kitchen Program of Calgary Society, Calgary, AB

Covenant House, Vancouver, BC

Daily Bread Food Bank, Etobicoke, ON

East Hants Family Resource Centre, Elmsdale, NS

Edmonton Humane Society (SPCA), Edmonton, AB

Elim Christian Care Society, Surrey, BC

Feeding Others of Dartmouth, NS

Food Banks Canada, Mississauga, ON

Good Shepherd Centres, Hamilton, ON

HomeSpace Society, Calgary, AB

Inn Out of the Cold Elgin-St. Thomas, ON

Manitoba Council for International Co-operation Inc., Winnipeg, MB

Martha’s Table Community Program, Kingston, ON

Mission Possible Compassionate Ministries Society, Vancouver, BC

Open Door Outreach, Charlottetown, PEI

Osler Hospital Foundation, Brampton, ON

Ottawa Network for Education, Ottawa, ON

Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Toronto, ON

Quest Outreach Society, Vancouver, BC

Raising the Roof, Winnipeg, MB

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Toronto, ON

Scott Mission, Toronto, ON

South Shore Community Service Association (aka The Bonny Lea Farm), Chester, NS

The Catholic Family Service, Calgary, AB

The London Food Bank, London, ON

The Mississauga Food Bank, Mississauga, ON

The United Church Foundation, Toronto, ON

United Way Edmonton, Edmonton, AB

United Way of Greater Toronto & York Region, Toronto, ON

Variety – the Children’s Charity, Burnaby, BC

“Owned by a charity, Ecclesiastical’s core purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, so charitable giving is at the heart of our business,” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical Insurance. “We hope these donations brought a positive end to a difficult year and a promising start to 2022.”

For more information on the charities receiving grants, visit ecclesiastical.ca.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2021 for the 9th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Contact:

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca