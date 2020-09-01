James Bartlett Joins CSSI as Vice President of Sales

VIRDEN, MB, SEPTEMBER 1, 2020/insPRESS/ – Custom Software Solutions Inc. (CSSI), a leader in real-time digital solutions and business process automation systems for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce James Bartlett has joined the company’s executive team as Vice President of Sales.

In his previous role, Bartlett was a longstanding member of the leadership team at Bold Commerce – one of the fastest growing tech companies in Canada. During his tenure at Bold, James led multiple teams as he held the roles of VP of Enterprise Sales, VP of Merchant Success, and VP of Professional Services.

“Our focus at Bold Commerce was on empowering merchants to have success,” said Bartlett. “I intend on bringing a very similar focus to the team here at CSSI. I’m excited to help grow CSSI’s loyal customer base and further empower our existing clients.”

“We are delighted to welcome James to the team,” said Brock Andrew, COO of CSSI. “His background in enterprise software sales and leadership will bring invaluable experience to CSSI and our clients.”

Bartlett took over the role from Bill Murray, who retired on July 31, 2020. Murray joined CSSI in 2006 and was key in the company’s growth during his tenure. CSSI wishes Murray all the best in his retirement.

About Custom Software Solutions

Custom Software Solutions Inc. (CSSI) is a leader in real-time digital solutions and business process automation systems for insurance brokers, companies and MGAs in Canada. Our proven broker and MGA products are The Broker’s Workstation (TBW), IntelliQuote, I-Client and The Underwriter’s Workstation (TUW). Our insurance company products are I-Company, I-Broker and I-Biz. Together, they are increasing productivity and decreasing operating expenses for both brokers and companies. The CSSI team includes insurance industry professionals and computer technologists and programmers. For more information, visit our website at www.cssionline.com.

