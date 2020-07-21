James Gilles joins Platform

TORONTO, ON, JULY 21, 2020/insPRESS/ –Platform Insurance Management Inc. (“Platform”), a leading construction, real estate, and development insurance broker, announced today the appointment of James Gilles, BA, CRM to lead the Platform real estate team. Prior to joining Platform, Mr. Gilles served for 12 years with a Platform competitor in increasing responsibilities to practice leader, real estate.

“We are delighted to have James join our Platform team,” commented Platform CEO Charles Quenneville. “Our clients are growing organically and we’re responding with additional experience and leadership that James is able to provide. As our current and prospective clients reposition their portfolios, PLATFORM is able to offer measured risk management solutions, advocacy and insurance capacity.”

“We’ve been impressed with James’s experience, and we’re excited about our enhanced ability to realize great outcomes in a challenging environment,” said Platform president Matthew Francis. “With the continuation of the hard market, now compounded by Covid-19, James’s added level of experience and knowledge will benefit our clients in a number of critical areas.”

“I am really excited to join the ambitious, professional team at Platform,” said James Gilles. “I am looking forward to meeting and exceeding Platform clients’ high expectations and to providing great advocacy and outcomes.”

About PLATFORM: Established in 2014, Platform is a boutique insurance brokerage delivering specialized insurance and bonding solutions to the Development and Construction community. Platform currently has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal. “At our core Platform focuses on delivering solutions to clients to provide protection, reliability, opportunities for growth and strategic advantages to their businesses. We deliver on these key principles and we build foundations to maintain strong business relationships.”