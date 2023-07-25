Janet Dunlap joins Sedgwick as general adjuster in Halifax

TORONTO, ON, JULY 25, 2023/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that Janet Dunlap has joined its Canadian operations as a general adjuster in Halifax. The strategic hire aligns with Sedgwick’s commitment to providing innovative and efficient loss adjusting and claims resolution services across Canada.

Dunlap has significant experience as a multiline adjuster in Atlantic Canada, having handled complex cases involving theft, fire, auto and commercial liability, as well as suspicious claims, within the Halifax market for over two decades. Her expertise has been sought for internal trainings for customer service representatives in both property and auto, and she has collaborated with the Insurance Association of Nova Scotia and Insurance Bureau of Canada to lead presentations in local markets.

“Janet’s extensive knowledge of the adjuster workflow and experience, ranging from hurricane response to litigation and subrogation, is an invaluable resource for our team in eastern Canada,” said Mary Ann Anderson, Sedgwick vice president national sales/regional manager for Atlantic Canada. “Her on-the-ground approach to understanding customer needs and developing relationships within repair networks aligns with our commitment to improving claim outcomes, reducing cycle times and taking care of people when it matters most.”

Dunlap is a licensed independent insurance adjuster. She received her Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada and is a former executive member of the Nova Scotia Insurance Women’s Association (NWSIA) and previous winner of that organization’s annual public speaking contest. Notably, she has won 20 Bravo Awards from Intact Insurance — Canada’s largest provider of home, auto and business coverage — for her various achievements. Dunlap received her bachelor’s degree from Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax.

For more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228

