Jason Foroglou Joins RMA as Vice President, Commercial Insurance

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 21, 2023/insPRESS/ – RMA, a licensed life and health managing general agency (MGA) with property and casualty licenses throughout Canada, has hired Jason Foroglou as Vice President to lead their Commercial Business. Jason will be responsible for the development, execution and management of the company’s specialty, and property and casualty business.

Prior to managing Ivantage Insurance Brokers, Foroglou worked in agency management, business development, and underwriting with Allstate. He led Allstate’s national in-house brokerage operations including the successful launch of several programs and client portal solutions. His proven track record in developing industry partnerships and strategic alliances make him a great fit to support RMA’s growth focus.

Foroglou holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Financial and Economic Studies from the University of Western Ontario as well as a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the Schulich School of Business. He also obtained a Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada and is a member of Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO). Foroglou brings experience in managing national programs and a passion for business development through product and distribution innovation, superior client service, and a comprehensive understanding of broker and market needs to the commercial leadership role. He will be instrumental in helping RMA achieve its growth objectives and deliver on the company’s commitment to provide value, flexible solutions, and sound underwriting.

RMA provides leading-edge coverage in cyber and technology, miscellaneous professional, management liability, hospitality, realty, architects and engineers and construction, backed by insurers licensed in Canada with an A.M. Best “A” rating. As a part of Starwind Specialty, RMA will leverage the support of one of the largest program management operations in North America to develop specialized professional, property and general liability products.

“Jason is a forward-thinking strategist and a strong addition to the RMA team. I look forward to the innovative perspective and leadership depth he brings to the Commercial business to enable strong, profitable growth,” commented Claire Myles, President of RMA.

“I am thrilled to join RMA and put my expertise and industry relationships to work in growing this exciting commercial program. I have spent many years leading teams, building businesses and navigating industry change. I look forward to leveraging this experience and knowledge to meet the diverse needs of the current marketplace and uphold RMA’s reputation as one of Canada’s most experienced professional service teams in the insurance and reinsurance industries,” said Jason Foroglou.

To learn more about RMA, visit www.rmacan.com

About RMA

Founded in 1996 with the goal of providing meaningful value to the insurance and reinsurance industry. RMA is a licensed life and health managing general agency (MGA) with property and casualty licenses throughout Canada. Its primary focus is to provide flexible and innovative ideas, technical expertise, and customized solutions to leading insurance and reinsurance companies both in Canada and the U.S. Known as having one of Canada’s most experienced professional services teams, the firm has more than $500 million of annual premium under management, with an average of 20 percent growth year over year since 2014. RMA is a division of Starwind Specialty. Learn more at www.RMAcan.com

About Starwind Specialty, a division of CRC Group

Starwind Specialty, a division of CRC Group, is one of the largest program management operations in North America. With more than 30 brands across over 10 industries, Starwind provides data-driven and innovative niche insurance solutions to the company’s distribution partners and insureds across the country. Starwind places upwards of $3 billion in annual premium, offering a full suite of underwriting, distribution, and claims management services. Learn more at www.starwindins.com

About CRC Group

CRC Insurance Services, LLC is North America’s largest wholesale specialty insurance distributor, delivering the broadest range of insurance solutions available in the marketplace today. With 5,100 teammates in offices across the United States and Canada, CRC Group places more than $34B in annual premium across the property and casualty, employee benefits, life, annuities, and long-term care lines of coverage. Learn more at www.crcgroup.com.

