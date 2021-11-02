Jennifer Ronca Appointed Senior Vice-President of Operations for Unica Insurance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, November 2, 2021/insPRESS/ – Unica Insurance (Unica) announced today the appointment of Jennifer Ronca, BA, CIP, to Senior Vice-President of Operations for Unica Insurance, effective immediately.

Jennifer most recently held the position of Vice President of Commercial & Personal Insurance since 2018 and will now lead Unica’s day-to-day operations including Claims, Personal and Commercial Underwriting and Business Development. Jennifer brings to the role 30 years of insurance experience including senior leadership positions in Claims, Personal and Commercial Underwriting and Business Development. Jennifer is a graduate of Trent University with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

Commenting on the appointment, Yves Gagnon, Chief Operating Officer for Unica Insurance stated, “Jennifer has played an instrumental role in Unica’s success, allowing us to deliver a suite of best-in-class products backed by an industry-leading service proposition. Her talent, experience and ongoing advocacy and support for the broker channel positions Jennifer exceptionally well to lead Unica’s continuing transformation in the Ontario market. I am very pleased to welcome Jennifer to her new role—she is absolutely the right person to lead Unica into the future.”

“I am passionate about Unica and it’s my absolute privilege to work every day with a team of people that shares my commitment to this organization,” said Jennifer Ronca. “I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and help lead Unica’s continuing evolution with ambitious and aggressive targeted growth plans in all lines of business.”

About Unica

Founded in 1955, Unica Insurance provides innovative niche Commercial and Personal Insurance solutions to protect VIP clients’ homes, vehicles and businesses. Delivering best-in-class insurance protection backed by a renowned claims experience, Unica allows its customers to safeguard their hard-earned assets and protect their momentum. Unica is a subsidiary of La Capitale General Insurance, one of the largest property & casualty insurers in Canada. Our products are delivered exclusively through a network of select professional insurance brokers across Ontario. For more information, visit unicainsurance.com or follow us @unicainsurance.

