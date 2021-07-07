Jeremy Abellera joins the team at Paul’s Restorations as new Director, Business Partnerships

HAMILTON, ON, JULY 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – Paul’s Restorations, a proud Member and Shareholder of EMRG is proud to announce that Jeremy Abellera has joined the company as Director, Business Partnerships. Jeremy will work closely and serve as a member of the management and leadership team. In conjunction with EMRG (Elite Mitigation & Restoration Group) Jeremy will be responsible for overseeing a variety of tasks such as business development, marketing, along with business and vendor relationships.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Jeremy to Paul’s Restorations. We have always seen Jeremy to be a well-respected, and influential person within the industry.” Said David Sebastianutti, Managing Partner of Paul’s Restoration and EMRG. “Jeremy is going to make a great asset within our company to further develop our strategies and goals to grow both our company and membership network. Please join us in congratulating and welcoming Jeremy to our team.”

Jeremy has over 10+ years of restoration industry experience having started in business development, then advancing as the Director, Marketing & Director, Membership Services and Procurement with another property restoration network. With Jeremy’s enthusiasm, passion, skills and knowledge of the industry, Paul’s Restorations and EMRG are looking forward to growth and greater service offerings within the company and network.

How to Contact Jeremy :

Jeremy Abellera

Director, Business Partnerships

Phone: 1-800-363-7285

Email: jeremy@paulsrestorations.com

About Paul’s Restorations & EMRG:

Paul’s Restorations was incorporated in 1982 and is dedicated to being your leading service provider of property restoration services in Central and Southwestern Ontario including : Emergency Mitigation, Rebuild, and any remediation services as a result of water damage, sewer backup, fire damage, contents cleaning, wind, mould, and asbestos.

EMRG is one of Canada’s national leading networks in property restoration, servicing insurance, commercial, and residential claims including: emergency mitigation for flood, fire, and wind damage, contents cleaning, mould remediation, and asbestos abatement. Our members are committed to providing the highest level of service and workmanship to each and every project they work on and to the people involved with the construction and restoration 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

We can help you restore the interior and exterior of your commercial or residential property, and the contents inside. We provide a variety of restoration services that can help restore your property, making it safe, functional, and aesthetically pleasing once again. Our team is available 24/7, so you can rest assured that your property will be in the best hands possible in the case of an emergency.

