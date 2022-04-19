Join WICC at Relay For Life on June 11 – Live and In Person!

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is pleased to announce it is once again supporting the Canadian Cancer Society’s signature event, Relay For Life, where funds raised go directly toward funding ground-breaking cancer research and providing a national support system, so no one has to cope with a cancer diagnosis alone.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, June 11, and for the first time since 2019, the Relay will be a live, in-person event from coast to coast! Relay for Life Toronto will be hosted at a new venue, Garrison Common, near the Fort York National Historic Site. WICC chapters will also be present at events held in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal.

“The pandemic proved that we are stronger united than we are apart,” said Relay For Life Co-Chair Shari Dodsworth, Senior Vice President, Sales and Distribution at Northbridge Insurance. “Over the last two years, we’ve seen the insurance community come together virtually to fund cancer research, support and education, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. As momentum builds for this year’s event, we look forward to seeing family, friends and colleagues rally together in person to support this meaningful cause.”

The 2022 event marks WICC’s 14th year of participation at Relay For Life. As a longstanding and dedicated partner of the Canadian Cancer Society, WICC has raised over $18 million for cancer research to date. The fundraising goal for this year’s Relay For Life campaign is $365,000. In 2021, the virtual event raised a total of over $275,000 in donations and corporate sponsor support.

Make a difference today! To register a team, join a team or make a donation, visit relayforlife.ca.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support those affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish healthy public policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today, and to change the future of cancer forever.

