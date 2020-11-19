Josée Dumont joins True North Safety Group

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 19, 2020/insPRESS/ – True North Safety Group, one of Canada’s recognized leaders in transportation safety engineering, is pleased to announce that Josée Dumont, M.A.Sc., RSP1, P.Eng. has joined their team of experts.

Josée is a Transportation Safety Engineer with over 13 years of experience specializing in the fields of transportation safety, operations and planning, including operational reviews, safety reviews, policy development, transportation master plans, environmental assessments, and active transportation. Her transportation safety experience includes forensic assessments of collisions/incidents, in-service safety reviews, site safety assessments, development of safety performance functions, network screening, road maintenance activity reviews, and peer reviews. Josée has been involved in several one-of-a-kind safety projects for various municipal clients, for which she has investigated innovative methodologies and provided recommendations to implement new practices.

Specialized Competencies

Road User, Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety

Transportation Facility Design, Operations and Safety

Human Factors and Positive Guidance

Transportation Planning, Engineering and Peer Reviews

President, Russell Brownlee, and Vice-President, Alexandre Nolet are thrilled to have Josée join the TNS team.



About True North Safety Group

TNS has provided forensic investigation and consulting services specialized in transportation safety since 2017. Our experts have over 50 years of practical experience in transportation safety and apply this in-depth knowledge to forensic engineering investigations of collisions/incidents including:

Road design, operations and maintenance;

Winter maintenance;

Construction and temporary conditions;

Bicycle and pedestrian facilities;

Lighting assessments;

Risk management; and

At-grade road / railway crossings.

The transportation environment is a contributing factor in more than one third of the collisions and incidents. Our comprehensive assessments will assist in determining to what extent, if any, the design, operations, or maintenance of a transportation facility contributed to a specific event or collision, and if the responsible transportation authority or agency met the required standard of care.

For further information, please contact us at:

Russell Brownlee, President: rbrownlee@tnsgroup.ca

Alexandre Nolet, Vice-President: anolet@tnsgroup.ca

www.tnsgroup.ca