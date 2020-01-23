Juan Carlos Araiza joins large loss practice at EFI Global

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, has appointed Juan Carlos Araiza, Ph.D., PE, to the role of vice president of the large loss service line, which is based at its Tampa headquarters.

Araiza brings to EFI Global—a division of Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions—over 20 years of design, construction, research and technical leadership experience related to the evaluation of existing structures, forensic engineering and expert witness services.

Araiza’s prior work experience includes failure investigations of a wide variety of buildings, transportation, water, and power facilities in the United States, South America, Europe and Asia. He is an active member of the ASCE Forensic Engineering Division and ACI Committee 444 on Structural Health Monitoring and holds a Ph.D. in structural engineering from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Spain (Barcelona Tech).

“Dr. Araiza’s knowledge of forensic engineering—coupled with his extensive experience leading a team of engineers— will be an invaluable asset to our talented team and valued clients,” said Jeremy Mele, president of EFI Global. “This, along with his international experience on forensic structural engineering, will be key in allowing the EFI Global team to provide world-class engineering consulting services on large and complex property losses to facility owners, insurance carriers and re-insurers, independent adjusters and attorneys.”

About EFI Global

EFI Global is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, the U.S. and U.K. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists is selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

