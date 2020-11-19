KASE Insurance signs New Commercial Account Executive

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 19, 2020/insPRESS/ – KASE Insurance has a rich history in finding top young talent, and they have proven it once again after acquiring the new sales recruit Ziya Falcon. Ziya joined the KASE Account Executive team right before the COVID19 shutdown, and has had record-breaking sales this year despite the pandemic constraints.

We’ve already seen a handful of top young talent making the transition into the insurance industry after being spotted or trained by KASE, including Cody Macpherson, Gerardo Jasso, Aneeza Ahmad, and Barrah Faysal.

Marko Perendija looks to be the next in line, and should continue in his current vein of form with his stellar sales experience in the construction industry.

