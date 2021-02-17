Kelly (Smith) Newell joins Haag Canada as Sr. Environmental Health & Safety Expert

TORONTO, ON, FEB. 17, 2021/insPRESS/ – Haag Canada, a multi-disciplinary forensic engineering firm specializing in commercial large, complex loss, adds another member to its growing team of experts with the appointment of Kelly Newell (formerly Smith) as a Sr. Environmental Health & Safety expert.

Newell comes with 23 years of industry experience in consulting for hazardous materials in buildings. In her role at Haag Canada, investigate the potential impact of contaminants in built environments before determining and managing the most appropriate and/or required remediation process from a health and safety perspective. Newell will collaborate with Haag Canada’s multi-disciplinary root cause analysis and remediation experts to ensure an optimal remediation to mitigate future risks while complying with health and safety regulations, standards and guidelines to ultimately protect constructors and the public.

“Kelly is a seasoned health and safety expert within the built environment with pronounced industry expertise,” said Chris Giffin B.A.Sc., P. Eng., CEO of Haag Canada, “We are glad to welcome her to our ever-growing, dedicated team of experts to continue delivering industry leading, multi-disciplinary engineering and consulting services.”

Newell has a strong understanding of the Canadian forensic engineering landscape with a deep-rooted and extensive industry acumen. Before joining Haag Canada, she worked for Arcadis Canada Inc. (formerly DCS Limited) as their Senior Project Manager for over 7 years. Prior to that Newell was a Senior Project Manager at Decommissioning Consulting Services (DCS) for over 13 years. She has completed her Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Royal Roads University, British Columbia. Newell also holds a diploma in Integrated Resource Management from Sir Sandford Fleming College of Applied Arts and Technology, Ontario.

“I am excited to work alongside the established experts at Haag,” said Kelly Newell, Sr. Environmental Health & Safety Expert at Haag Canada. “The opportunity to be an expansion driver of Haag Canada’s capabilities is an exciting one and I look forward to getting started.”

Haag Canada is a multi-disciplinary forensic engineering firm specializing in commercial large, complex loss based in Toronto, Canada, that determines cause, quantum and mitigation of loss. Catering to the growing complexity of client needs in Canada the firm provides a robust offering of expert services related to the forensics engineering field, maintaining an impartial stance throughout all stages of proceedings – litigation, arbitration, conflict resolution and/or court process – and communicating findings with clarity and authority.

For more information or to contact a Haag Canada representative, please visit haagcanada.ca.

Haag Canada Office

365 Bay Street, 7th Floor

Toronto ON, M5H 2V1

1-800-527-0168

About Haag Global, Inc.

Haag Global, Inc., began as a failure and damage consulting firm in 1924. Today, Haag is an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company which offers forensic engineering, construction consulting, research & testing, education, GIS, and fire O&C services. Haag Engineering is the United States’ oldest and most respected failure and damage consulting firm. Haag Engineering has a 96+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence. Our highly skilled Engineers and Consultants benefit from the best training and peer-review/collaboration in the business. Haag Global Inc., is comprised of multiple specialized divisions including Haag Engineering, Haag Construction Consulting, Haag Education, Haag Technical Services, Haag Research & Testing, and Haag Firensics.

Media Contact

For further information or to schedule an interview:

Gage Knox

gage.knox@wearecoop.ca

647-537-7017