Kernaghan Adjusters Announce Rosario Ray as the new Alberta Regional Manager

CALGARY, AB, OCTOBER 12, 2022/insPRESS/ – Patti Kernaghan FCIP, CRM, FIFAA, FCIAA President & CEO of Kernaghan Adjusters – Canada’s most reliable independent adjusting firm – proudly announces the appointment of Rosario Ray B.Sc.A., B.Sc. IT (Hons), CIP as our Alberta Regional Manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Rosario back to Kernaghan Adjusters. She rejoins some familiar faces from our Alberta team and brings with her the tremendous reputation she built as a talented adjuster. Rosario was a favourite of clients, insureds, and staff alike. Her meticulous work and amicable personality are valuable traits for a leader and an adjuster” commented Patti Kernaghan.

Rosario Ray began her working career in the Philippines with Philippine Airlines as a Customer Management Officer. She went on to IBM ISV Support Center where she managed 12 multilingual administrators in 9 countries located in the Asian Pacific Region. After a very difficult decision, in 2001 Rosario and her young family left the Philippines for Calgary, Alberta. She worked in the transportation industry and subsequently the banking industry as an auditor.

Rosario’s insurance industry career began in 2008 at one of Canada’s top five property/casualty insurers, examining personal and commercial property and liability claims. In April 2014, Rosario made the decision to venture into the independent world and joined Kernaghan Adjusters in our Calgary office. An incredibly fast learner, she took the knowledge she had learned as an examiner and applied it to the many large and specialty losses she handled. Her reputation grew amongst KA clients and fellow staff as a knowledgeable and reliable adjuster. Rosario expertly handled many large loss files including, the high- profile Canmore Explosion in June of 2015, and large losses in the 2016 Catastrophic Wildfires in Fort McMurray.

Rosario’s most recent role with a Specialist Insurer saw her control numerous large programs, as well as non-program complex property losses in Ontario, the Western & Pacific provinces, and the territories.

Rosario’s new position at Kernaghan Adjusters will provide her with the opportunity to build upon her previous managerial experience overseeing a team of twelve people at the Asia Pacific IBM center in the Philippines, and also her mentoring role in her previous position before joining KA.

“Rosario’s appointment was well received by both our Alberta team, and KA’s Senior Management Team. Those who know her can attest that her experience and personality make her a perfect fit for our role. She is process-driven, with a precise attention to detail, and an ability to naturally instill leadership through example, empathy, and positivity. Traits that will make her appointment equally beneficial to our staff and clients” explains Patti.

In her new position as Alberta Regional Manager and Senior Management Team member, Rosario will be tasked with growing, developing and overseeing our strong Alberta operations. Her wealth of knowledge in claims, and the Canadian insurance industry, will help direct her team members and KA in a rewarding direction.

For 70 years Kernaghan Adjusters has provided superior Independent Adjusting, TPA and Risk Management services to our domestic and international clients. For more information, please visit www.kernaghan.com.