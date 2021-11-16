Kernaghan Adjusters Appoint Dennis Schembri to VP Ontario and Atlantic Canada Operations

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – Patti Kernaghan FCIP, CRM, FIFAA, FCIAA President & CEO of Kernaghan Adjusters – Canada’s most reliable independent adjusting firm – proudly announces the appointment of Dennis Schembri CIP, CFEI as Vice President Ontario and Atlantic Canada Operations.

“I am pleased to present Dennis with this opportunity, and to recognize him for his achievements while Vice President of Ontario Operations. Since Dennis’ appointment, our Ontario team has been bolstered by his management and guidance. Our adjusters have benefited from his intuitive leadership qualities, adept sense of when to act on things, and ability to recognize opportunities”, commented Patti.

Dennis joined Kernaghan Adjusters in 2016 as VP Ontario Operations. Already a well-known and highly respected insurance professional, his experience to that point included, senior property/casualty adjuster for both insurers and independent adjusting firms, he founded an independent adjusting firm and grew its operations across Ontario with over 70 full-time staff, and also held a position as Executive Vice President, Client Management, for a national adjusting firm.

“In this new role, Dennis will work with the Nova Scotia Regional Manager, Phil Harris, to build upon the great work and relationships his team have developed across Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, New Brunswick and PEI. Dennis understands the business of adjusting, and what it takes to be successful. I trust in his ability to bring Phil and his team into the fold and create a cohesive Atlantic Canada team that can work together toward a shared direction and goal.” Patti finished.

“I am truly honored and excited to accept this new role. Phil and his team have built an impressive operation with very talented adjusters. I am looking forward to welcoming them to the team. I know my staff will learn from the experience and expertise they will bring to the table. I am deeply motivated to take on this new challenge and continue to provide the outstanding service to our Atlantic Canada clients that KA is known for.” Commented Dennis Schembri.

For over 65 years Kernaghan Adjusters has provided superior Independent Adjusting, TPA and Risk Management services to our domestic and international clients. For more information, please visit www.kernaghan.com.