Kernaghan Adjusters appoint Michelle Short to VP Alberta Operations

CALGARY, AB, AUGUST 26, 2021/insPRESS/ – Patti Kernaghan FCIP, CRM, FIFAA, FCIAA President & CEO of Kernaghan Adjusters – Canada’s most reliable independent adjusting firm – proudly announces the appointment of Michelle Short CIP as Vice President of Alberta Operations.

“I am very excited to present Michelle with this opportunity. In 2015, her knowledge, expertise, and solution-based way of thinking saw her become the first Branch Manager to sit on the Senior Management Team. Now her oversight will extend from the Calgary branch across Alberta where more adjusters will benefit from her leadership.” Commented Patti Kernaghan.

Michelle joined KA’s Calgary branch in 2011 as an established expert in adjusting property and accident benefit claims. She had also acquired extensive experience in Catastrophe situations during the 2009 & 2010 hail and flood events within Central Alberta. Quickly proving to be well-rounded adjuster with extensive professional understanding of property, personal, farm, transportation and commercial claims, along with a deep understanding of her locality and the industry, Michelle was promoted to the Calgary Branch Manager in 2015.

“Michelle has gone from strength to strength during her time at KA. She thrives as a hands-on leader that always leads by example. The strength she brought to the Fort McMurray Cat claims was remarkable. I know the Alberta team will respond well to her pragmatic and ‘get things done’ attitude to management.” Patti finished.

Michelle’s proven ability to build on her diverse experience to meet any new challenges that arise ensures her continued success as a leader. In her capacity as a Senior Management Team member, and as VP of Alberta Operations, Michelle provides the kind of true leadership that is valued at KA.

For over 65 years Kernaghan Adjusters has provided superior Independent Adjusting, TPA and Risk Management services to our domestic and international clients. For more information, please visit www.kernaghan.com.