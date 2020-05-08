Kernaghan Adjusters celebrate 67 Years of resilience

VANCOUVER, BC, MAY 8, 2020/insPRESS/ – May 1st, 2020 marked Kernaghan Adjusters’ (KA) 67th Anniversary. As we celebrate sixty-seven years in business, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our clients for their loyal support.

From our humble beginnings in Winnipeg, to our current position in the market as the largest independently owned national adjusting firm in Canada, I am very proud of KA’s journey.

Success at KA is lead by a commitment to our core values of Trust, Service Excellence, Accountability, Professionalism, and Innovation. During the past year we redefined KA’s vision that we are the most reliable IA firm in Canada. We pride ourselves on delivering first-class adjusting with a commitment to service excellence that our clients can rely upon.

On our 67th Anniversary, working alongside all the great people at KA, it is clear to me how we have achieved so much. Our staff have managed to pivot and adapt quickly to deal with COVID-19. Through new norms, such as regular company-wide video conferences, we have learned that we can rely on one another to help overcome hardships and will emerge with a strengthened sense of community.

Now more than ever, I pay tribute to the resilience and commitment of our staff that work so hard to continue to make KA Canada’s most reliable independent adjusting firm.

Kernaghan Adjusters Ltd.



Patti Kernaghan FCIP, CRM, FIFAA, FCIAA

President & CEO

About Kernaghan Adjusters

Kernaghan Adjusters is a dynamic independently owned Canadian firm. We are a fast-growing team of professionals with a range of adjusting specialties. KEA, our proprietary claims system enables us to deliver best in class adjusting service. Contact us 24/7 for National claims service: claims@kernaghan.com | T. 1.800.387.5677