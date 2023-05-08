Kernaghan Adjusters Celebrates 70th Anniversary

May 8, 2023 by Kernaghan Adjusters
TORONTO, ON, MAY 8, 2023/insPRESS/ – Kernaghan Adjusters is the only adjusting firm in Canada that can claim these roots –– one name, one firm, one vision –– 70 years in business and continuing to work the dream.
KA started from humble roots in Winnipeg when Stan Kernaghan, a decorated WWII fighter pilot, struck out to establish his own firm to prove he could produce a better, more professional product. He opened the firm on May 1st, 1953, and in 2023 we continue to build on his original principles.
KA is a recognized independent adjusting firm in the field of claims and risk management. “Our strength is building lasting business relationships with our clients. Our ability to engage in an agile manner to produce a great claims-adjusting product, solve problems, and produce new ideas for our clients, is what we are known for,” says Patti Kernaghan, President & CEO.
Notable milestones include:
Throughout our 70 years we at KA return to the dream and the vision to continue doing better every day. We are a dynamic group of professional adjusters and staff that take the lead to produce more, whenever and however, to prove the original vision is sound, sustainable and what we stand for today.
“We are proud to celebrate this extraordinary milestone and work hard to pave the way to an even stronger future”, says Patti Kernaghan. “Today we celebrate with our staff and are proud of how we have developed a strong community of interest over the years that speaks to our inclusive corporate culture.”
