Kernaghan Adjusters Celebrates 70th Anniversary

TORONTO, ON, MAY 8, 2023/insPRESS/ – Kernaghan Adjusters is the only adjusting firm in Canada that can claim these roots –– one name, one firm, one vision –– 70 years in business and continuing to work the dream.

KA started from humble roots in Winnipeg when Stan Kernaghan, a decorated WWII fighter pilot, struck out to establish his own firm to prove he could produce a better, more professional product. He opened the firm on May 1st, 1953, and in 2023 we continue to build on his original principles.

KA is a recognized independent adjusting firm in the field of claims and risk management. “Our strength is building lasting business relationships with our clients. Our ability to engage in an agile manner to produce a great claims-adjusting product, solve problems, and produce new ideas for our clients, is what we are known for,” says Patti Kernaghan, President & CEO.

Notable milestones include:

1969 KA is the first independently owned adjusting firm to go national in Canada.

is the first independently owned adjusting firm to go national in Canada. 1988 Patti Kernaghan joins KA and becomes president in 1993.

2000 KA finalizes development of our proprietary claims management system:

finalizes development of our proprietary claims management system: 2008 Senior Management Team is developed to run day-to-day operations nationally.

is developed to run day-to-day operations nationally. 2019 KEA is re-platformed with the latest technology.

is re-platformed with the latest technology. 2023 KA is celebrating 70 successful years of business.

Throughout our 70 years we at KA return to the dream and the vision to continue doing better every day. We are a dynamic group of professional adjusters and staff that take the lead to produce more, whenever and however, to prove the original vision is sound, sustainable and what we stand for today.

“We are proud to celebrate this extraordinary milestone and work hard to pave the way to an even stronger future”, says Patti Kernaghan. “Today we celebrate with our staff and are proud of how we have developed a strong community of interest over the years that speaks to our inclusive corporate culture.”

