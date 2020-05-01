Kernaghan Adjusters’ new hire will be essential to Fort McMurray flooding response plan

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, MAY 1, 2020/InsPress/ – Kernaghan Adjusters (KA) , Canada’s most reliable independent adjusting firm – is pleased to welcome back Christie Belok-Bunn CIP to the Alberta team.

Christie began her career as a Claims Adjuster after attaining her Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation in 2005. Since then, Christie has been honing her skills in many different aspects of claims adjudication including: Automotive, Section B and Bodily Injury, Transportation, Property adjusting, among others.

“Myself, my staff, and our clients are excited to have Christie as part of the team. Christie has a reputation for great claims handling and customer satisfaction throughout Alberta” said Russ Fitzgerald, VP Alberta Operations.

Christie previously spent four successful years at Kernaghan Adjusters , including working through the Fort McMurray fire claims in 2016. Christie proved to be a strong team player, with exceptional organizational skills and an unquestionable dedication to quality customer service. Christie’s devotion to continuing education and personal growth has resulted in her return to the company, and Kernaghan Adjusters is confident that her reliability, attitude and drive will put them in the best possible position to respond to claims arising from the Fort McMurray flooding.

Resources and personnel have been dispatched to Fort McMurray to help clients affected by the flooding. The introduction of Christie will strengthen KA’s existing presence on the ground in Fort McMurray. The COVID-19 pandemic has added an extra layer of complexity to the situation. However, KA has put in place plans to ensure that adjusters have adequate training and personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely conduct site visits when and where possible. When site visits are not possible, KA continues to use remote adjusting technology to facilitate claims.

To report a loss, please contact claims@kernaghan.com. If you have questions or need assistance, please contact:

Russ Fitzgerald

VP Alberta Operations & National CAT Coordinator

(780) 488 2373

rfitzgerald@kernaghan.com

About Kernaghan Adjusters

Kernaghan Adjusters is a dynamic independently owned Canadian firm. We are a fast-growing team of professionals with a range of adjusting specialties. KEA, our proprietary claims system enables us to deliver best in class adjusting service. Contact us 24/7 for National claims service: claims@kernaghan.com | T. 1.800.387.5677