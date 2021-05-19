Kernaghan Adjusters Welcome Talented Adjuster to Toronto Team

TORONTO, ON, MAY 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – Dennis Schembri CIP, CFEI Vice President Ontario Operations, is pleased to announce Balvinder Cheema CIP, WRT has joined the Kernaghan Ontario team. Balvinder will be operating from Kernaghan’s Toronto branch, and will add his considerable knowledge and experience in personal and commercial property to Toronto’s operations.

Balvinder is a well-known and respected All-Lines Adjuster, with almost 30 years of claims handling experience. Bal’s insurance career began shortly after graduating from University of Delhi, India, where he had earned a BA degree in 1992. He continued to work in this field when he moved to Canada in 2008.

During his time in the industry, Bal has gained a reputation as an expert Commercial and Residential Property Adjuster. He recognizes the importance of great customer service and is motivated by the opportunity to help insureds through adverse situations. Bal possesses a comprehensive understanding of policy wordings and the claims process. He ensures he shares this information to all claimants in a clear, personalized, and transparent manner.

Bal’s strong interpersonal skills, his fluency in English, Hindi, and Punjabi, combined with his love for both domestic and international travel, have provided him with a deep sense of culture and tradition which greatly benefits Kernaghan’s clients. He is gifted in developing friendly and professional relationships built upon trust and service excellence.

Bal’s passion for personal growth is evident in his professional and personal life. In addition to his university degree, Bal has obtained his Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation, and afterward became a certified Water Restoration Technician (WRT). He is also a fitness enthusiast and a lover of the great outdoors.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Balvinder Singh Cheema to our dynamic Toronto team,” said Dennis Schembri CIP, CFEI VP Ontario Operations, “a skilled and well-rounded insurance professional such as Bal is a great asset to the team. His wealth of knowledge will not only be a huge benefit to our clients, but also to our team of adjusters that are eager to learn from him’.

