Kernaghan Adjusters Welcomes Two New Hires to BC Team

SURREY AND VANCOUVER, BC, JAN. 19, 2021 /insPRESS/ – Kernaghan Adjusters – Canada’s most reliable independent adjusting firm – have strengthened their BC operations with the addition of two Senior Adjusters.

Eric O’Dell was recently welcomed to the Surrey, BC branch, bringing with him over 40 years of claims adjusting experience. Over the course of his career, Eric has amassed an impressive array of claims handling expertise ranging from small and large residential claims to large industrial and commercial claims. A friendly, outgoing, and positive personality has helped him build a reputation for handling challenging situations while always driving customer satisfaction. Eric credits the opportunity to meet great people to his continued interest and enjoyment he gets from the job.

Surrey Branch Manager, Lee Vevers commented “We’re thrilled to have Eric on board. Eric has a reputation for great claims handling and customer satisfaction throughout British Columbia.”

Franklin Lawrence recently joined the Vancouver, BC branch as the newest Senior Adjuster. Since Frank’s first role as an Independent Adjuster in 2015, he has continually broadened his expertise in claims handling. Frank is adept in handling both small and complex losses, with a particular proficiency in commercial property and personal property & liability.

VP of BC Operations, Owen Watson remarked “Frank is young, enthusiastic, and has a great attitude. We are excited to have him join our Vancouver team.”

About Kernaghan Adjusters

Kernaghan Adjusters is a dynamic independently owned Canadian firm. We are a fast-growing team of professionals with a range of adjusting specialties. KEA, our proprietary claims system enables us to deliver best in class adjusting service.

