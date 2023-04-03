Kumar Siva joins Sedgwick in Ontario as SVP for TPA services and desktop solutions

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 3, 2023/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that Kumar Siva has joined its Canadian team as senior vice president for third party administration (TPA) services and desktop solutions.

Siva bring s to Sedgwick over 20 years of tenure in the insurance services sector. His wide-ranging experience includes overseeing service delivery to Canadian national insurers as a chief

operating officer, along with other senior leadership roles supporting business excellence, vendor management and national independent adjusting operations.

“Kumar is well-known in our industry for delivering excellence to clients, and that approach is right in line with our ‘caring counts’ philosophy,” said Mike Alwyn, Sedgwick CEO for Canada. “Kumar’s responsibilities will include developing our TPA claim services for our Canadian and U.S. corporate clients and the London market, as well as our fast-growing desktop solutions, in Canada. He will be a valued member of our executive management team.”

“I am ready to return to the independent adjusting industry and excited to be joining the ranks at Sedgwick in Canada,” Siva said. “Sedgwick is known as the global leader in claims, risk management and complementary services that provide clients with solutions to complex challenges. My extensive experience as an independent adjuster focused on business excellence and as a national claims vendor for an insurer has given me a thorough understanding of clients’ needs and the processes and strategies needed to meet and exceed their expectations.”

For more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

