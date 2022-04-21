Launching the Ecclesiastical Specialist School™

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 21, 2022/insPRESS/ – As a specialist provider of unique insurance solutions, Ecclesiastical Insurance is committed to ensuring that our brokers and customers have access to resources and tools that will keep people safe, and facilities protected. As part of that ongoing commitment Ecclesiastical has created the Ecclesiastical Specialist School™, an online series of courses designed to help brokers and customers navigate complex scenarios with tools and best practices.

The Ecclesiastical Specialist School™ is completely free to use and our courses range from 20 – 40 minutes to complete. Upon completion of each course, learners are provided with a certificate. We are launching the Specialist School™ with three modules, and more will follow soon. Available today are the following training modules:

Best Practices on Flood Protection, Prevention, & Mitigation

Slip, Trips & Falls

Arson: Protecting Places of Worship

“As a specialist insurer, part of our role is to offer unique educational opportunities to our brokers and customers,” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical Insurance. “We will continue to add modules to the Ecclesiastical Specialist School™, demonstrating the knowledge and expertise of our team of specialists. We are here to help.”

You can find the Ecclesiastical Specialist School™, and many more resources, in our Resource Centre at ecclesiastical.ca.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

