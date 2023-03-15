Link Canada Announces First Rainbow Sponsor – Markel Canada

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 15, 2023/insPRESS/ – Link Canada is thrilled to announce our first Rainbow Sponsor: Markel Canada.

We at Link are very excited to be able to announce our partnership with Markel! During the early days when 2SLGBTQ+ insurance network was just a discussion among colleagues, Dave Crozier showed amazing enthusiasm and support for the change we were looking to bring to the insurance industry. With Dave and the Markel teams’ support we were able to launch Link: 2SLGBTQ+ Insurance Network to Canada insurance industry.

Markel is a known global leader in diversity and inclusion, internally promoting multiple employee resource groups (Markel’s Women’s Network, Black Engagement at Markel, Markel Asian Professionals, Markel’s Veteran’s Network, and PRISM—Markel’s LGBT and Ally Network) and being one of the original five Canadian carrier supporters of the Dive-In Festival.

“Inclusion is fundamental at Markel and it is embedded in the Markel Style: honesty and fairness in all our dealings, holding the individual’s right to self-determination in the highest light, looking for a better way of doing things, and providing an atmosphere in which people can reach their full potential,” said David Crozier, president of Markel Canada. “On a global scale, Markel has established employee networks supporting different areas of the business which include community and DEI networks, as well as employee-led resource groups for Markel employees to find community in and raise awareness within the organization and the industry at large.

Rainbow Sponsorship is Link Canada’s highest level, granting corporate sponsors multiple opportunities to partner with Link Canada to cohost both networking and educational events, access to ERG and DEI resources, co-branded promotion on social media and throughout the Link Canada network, and much more. Rainbow sponsors play a key role in helping drive Link Canada’s objectives to develop inclusive leadership and management best practices and to create and expand ERG and DEI initiatives and programs.

About Link Canada

Founded in 2023, Link Canada is an organization seeking to advocate, educate, and elevate the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada. Our mission is to make the insurance industry the employer of choice by providing welcoming and inclusive networking opportunities and events to encourage the communities within the Industry. We aim to develop an ally network across the insurance industry to promote inclusion and diversity, provide resources and education to companies and individuals who are new to the conversation around LGBTQ2S+, and help foster and create bridges between companies with successful ERG and those looking to improve or create their own. To learn more, visit https://www.lgbtinsurancenetwork.com/canada/

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a Fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, with over 60 offices in 20+ countries, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. A member of the national markets team, Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business in Canada on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit https://www.markelinternational.ca/