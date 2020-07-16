Link Insurance launches new website with quote and bind technology

CALGARY, AB, JULY 16, 2020/insPRESS/- Link Insurance launches new website that incorporates live quote and bind technology for tenants and commercial insurance. As the first brokerage to use the Trufla Technology and APOLLO Exchange program partnership, Link is already seeing an influx of business coming in through their new offering.

“It’s pretty impressive, actually” says Sheroo Hyder, VP Strategic Initiatives and Partner Relations at Link Insurance. “We haven’t done any marketing whatsoever, and we’re seeing business come in, especially on the commercial side. It’s a big step forward, and we’re excited to see where this can take Link Insurance.”

That partnership, announced this past April, marries APOLLO Exchange’s live quote and bind technology with Trufla’s truWeb digital sales platform which can be viewed here: https://www.linkinsurance.ca/products/commercial-insurance/.

“Essentially what we’re providing brokers is an all-in-one digital sales solution that combines optimized web design, SEO and ecommerce solutions,” says Sherif Gemayel, CEO Trufla Technology.

“Brokers partnered with APOLLO are able to sell hundreds of classes of small business insurance, as well as Renters Insurance, directly from their brokerage website in an eCommerce environment,” says Margo Lyons, Head of Broker Distribution at APOLLO. “Combined with Trufla’s powerful marketing tools, a broker is able to attract and service modern consumers like never before.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit https://www.trufla.com/apollo/

For more information, please contact:

Tanya Hage Coburn, Trufla

(403) 680-3806

Communications Manager

Tanya.c@trufla.com

David Dyck, APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla’s aim is to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products include a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI, and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. For more information visit https://www.trufla.com/

About APOLLO Exchange

APOLLO Exchange is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. APOLLO Exchange empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/